KOTA BHARU, Feb 8 — A mechanic in Kampung Air Merbo Dalam, Tanah Merah whose right leg was severed in a workshop explosion last Friday is still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Tanah Merah Hospital in Kelantan.

Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Azman Yacob said the victim is reported to be in stable condition after receiving further treatment, Sinar Harian reported today.

“At present, the victim is under the monitoring of orthopaedic, surgical and anaesthesia specialists,” he told the Malay news outlet.

Several local media initially reported that the workshop blast was triggered by a home-made explosive device, made from car air-conditioning parts that was intended for fishing in rivers using the fish-bombing method, and cited Kemahang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mat Nuri Muhamad whose team was among the earliest responders at the scene.

“Investigations at the workshop area found marks on the ground at the scene resembling a bomb explosion. The incident is suspected to have occurred as a result of an improvised explosive device.

“Inspection of the workshop area provided indications that the explosion occurred due to the possibility that the victim stepped on the wiring connection of his own homemade bomb,” Mat Nuri was quoted by Kosmo! as saying.

Other news agencies later reported local police attributing the explosion to a leak of air-conditioning gas while the mechanic was repairing a car in the workshop.

Tanah Merah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Haki Hasbullah identified the victim as Mohd Sharul Nizam Rahim, 31, from Kampung Air Merbo, Jedok.

The policeman said police received information from the public at about 8pm on Friday that the victim was believed to have been working alone at the workshop.