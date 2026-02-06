KOTA KINABALU, Feb 6 — A 32-year-old who worked at a school as a chef, was charged with raping his underaged girlfriend.

Zarvoel Saidi pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, after the charge was read to him on Wednesday.

Zarvoel is accused of raping the 14-year and ten-month-old student at 3pm on January 10 this year at a hotel in Tuaran.

The offence under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, on conviction.

The court set March 4 pre-trial case management and ordered Zarvoel to be remanded further pending the date following an objection by the prosecution.

The court said that as the factor submitted by the prosecution that Zarvoel working in the same school with the girl, no bail granted.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Francis requested for no bail to be granted on the grounds that it was none-bailable offence and that Zarvoel was a plight risk as he was working at the school where the girl was schooling.

He submitted that Zarvoel might tampering with the prosecution’s witnesses if bail allowed.

Meanwhile, Zarvoel who was not represented, asked for bail to be given to him saying that he needed to support his parents and that he is living in Tamparuli.

The court also advised Zarvoel to engage a counsel to represent him. — Daily Express