SHAH ALAM, Feb 6 — A young boy was found burnt to death in a fire that destroyed three houses along Jalan Nuri, Kampung Seri Cheeding, Banting early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the emergency call was received at 2.44am, Harian Metro reported.

He said a team of 17 firefighters, together with engines from the Teluk Panglima Garang, Banting and KLIA fire stations, was rushed to the scene.

“According to initial reports, the incident involved three houses, each of which was 90 per cent destroyed by fire.

“Early information also indicated that a three year old boy was trapped inside one of the houses,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said firefighting and rescue operations were immediately carried out, with the blaze brought under control by 3.30am.

He added that at about 4.15am, firefighters discovered the victim’s remains in the master bedroom.