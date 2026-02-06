KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A total of RM3.9 billion in tax refunds had been disbursed as of January 31, 2026, to settle 34,899 cases involving refunds for the 2023 tax filing year.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) disclosed this in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat, which was published on the Parliament website yesterday.

The ministry was responding to Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau), who sought clarification on statistics relating to the number of entities and the total amount expected to receive tax refunds, as well as the amount of tax refunds still outstanding.

The ministry said that in 2026, in line with the commitment announced by the prime minister on January 5, 2026, the government would complete refunds for the 2023 tax filing year in the first quarter of this year.

“The government will also ensure that refunds for the 2024 tax filing year are made before the end of the year,” said MOF. — Bernama