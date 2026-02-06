SIBU, Feb 6 — Police are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of the drowning of three children in a sewage pond behind Block M flats in Sibu Jaya here Wednesday afternoon.

Sibu District Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said preliminary examinations found no external injuries on the victims and, so far, no criminal elements have been detected.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death, but is also being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

“The public is advised not to spread speculation that could interfere with the investigation and to respect the privacy of the victims’ families,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli also urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist investigations by contacting the nearest police station.

The victims were identified as siblings Macx Devdynne Sharie Merdeka, 12, and Macx Welwait Merdeka, 9, along with their friend Daniella Arissa Tayas Maringgai, 10. — Bernama