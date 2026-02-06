KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A car rammed into a school fence pillar along Jalan Kampung Pasir, Jalan Klang Lama here early yesterday, believed to have been caused by the driver dozing off while driving.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the 1.50 am incident involved a Toyota Vios driven by a man in his 40s.

“As a result of the collision, the school’s fence pillar sustained damage, but no injuries were reported involving any party,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Zamzuri said initial investigations found that the driver, who was travelling from Pantai Dalam, was on his way home to Seri Sentosa here after meeting a friend.

He said the driver had come forward to the police station to lodge a report and provide further information regarding the incident.

Members of the public or witnesses with information related to the incident are urged to assist investigations by contacting the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama