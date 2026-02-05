KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Malaysia is currently facing a shortage of oncologists, with only 184 doctors in the field serving nationwide, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the number is still not enough to meet the growing demand, hence the Ministry of Health (MOH) is taking a cluster hospital approach to expand access to oncology services.

“So far, we have 184 oncologists nationwide based on 2025 data, which is an increase of 60 per cent compared to 2019. Of that number, 65 serve under the Ministry of Health, 107 in the private sector, while the rest are still in training.

“Yes, we are facing a shortage of oncologists. The ideal ratio we are targeting has not yet been achieved. That is why I am emphasising a cluster-based approach where specialists in major hospitals can support district hospitals or facilities that do not have permanent specialists,” he said.

He told the media after officiating the World Cancer Day 2026 programme at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here yesterday.

Dzulkefly said cancer remained the third highest cause of death in Malaysia, with new cases remaining at a stable rate of around 40,000 per year.

He said that although the figure showed a flat trend, his ministry would continue to intensify early screening and prevention efforts, especially for breast, colorectal, lung and prostate cancer.

Quoting data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), Dzulkefly said the agency’s data showed that cancer contributed 14.3 per cent of all deaths in 2024, up from 13.8 per cent in 2023.

To address the access gap, especially among the B40 community and rural residents, Dzulkefly said the programme Cancer Heroes was launched yesterday using a “closer to home” approach to expand early screening and treatment.

He said the initiative, implemented in collaboration with SBS Nexus and the National Cancer Society of Malaysia, was a paradigm shift involving the patronage of the Royal Family, covering six major types of cancer in Malaysia, namely breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, genitourinary and childhood cancer.

Dzulkefly said the programme was also supported through strategic collaborations with 13 non-governmental organisations to strengthen prevention, disease control and the delivery of integrated support services to patients.

“To address the burden of cancer, the ministry will focus on four main thrusts, namely prevention, promotion, advocacy and screening, with the aim of ensuring early detection and timely treatment, including through the Cancer Heroes programme,” he said. — Bernama