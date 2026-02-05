MELAKA, Feb 5 — Melaka is set to receive an investment of more than RM9 billion to develop the state’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-based data centre.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said Hong Kong-based Victoria Data Centre has expressed its intention to develop a data centre with a capacity of about 100 megawatts (MW) in Jasin here in the near future.

“We will include this (AI data centre development) in the state investment quota for 2025 and it will also be tabled at the upcoming Melaka State Legislative Assembly meeting,” he told reporters at the Melaka State Executive Council (Exco) Day Programme with the People (Hebat) Series 1/2026 at the Seri Negeri Complex here yesterday.

About 470 visitors attended the Hebat programme, with 271 complaints successfully resolved yesterday, while the remainder will be resolved in stages.

Ab Rauf said the mega project, which is being implemented in phases, involves the construction of three data centre buildings with a capacity of up to 96MW, and that the initiative will position Melaka as a competitive destination for high-tech digital infrastructure in the region.

He said the presence of the large-scale investment is the result of discussions held by him and the China government recently and is expected to have a significant transformational impact on the state’s economic landscape, especially in strengthening the digital ecosystem and empowering AI.

“In addition to driving the adaptation of Industry 4.0 elements, this development also opens up opportunities for technology transfer and the creation of highly skilled job opportunities for the local population.

“This effort indirectly supports Melaka’s aspiration to become a sustainable innovation hub,” he said. — Bernama