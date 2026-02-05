GEORGE TOWN, Feb 5 — About five hectares of forest at the Penang Botanic Gardens along Jalan Kebun Bunga here caught fire yesterday evening.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis said his department received an emergency call at 6.24pm before dispatching a team from the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and the Paya Terubong BBP, along with five fire engines, to the scene.

“The Firefighting Operations Team that arrived at the location found a forest fire involving an estimated area of five hectares.

“The Operations Commander conducted a size-up at the scene before firefighting works were carried out,” he said in a statement last night.

John said firefighting operations are still ongoing, involving 19 personnel, with assistance from the New Ferry, Paya Terubong and Bukit Bendera Volunteer Fire Brigades (PBS), as well as support from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and further information will be updated from time to time. — Bernama