KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The implementation of targeted health screening on travellers from high-risk countries at all international entry points is a preventive measure to curb the potential spread of the Nipah virus in the country, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that although the measure was not recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) at present, the government’s proactive approach was important to ensure that the country’s level of preparedness and public confidence in the national healthcare system remained at an optimal level.

“The ministry has adopted a proactive and pre-emptive approach even though WHO has not issued a firm recommendation on the use of temperature scanners and similar measures. This screening is one of the precautionary measures to prevent and enable early detection of any possible infection,” he told reporters after officiating the national-level World Cancer Day 2026 celebration here yesterday.

Dzulkefly said the national healthcare system was also ready to face any potential developments related to the threat of the infectious disease.

“In the context of infectious disease control, preventive measures must be implemented based on the principle of layered control, which includes continuous monitoring, early detection, contact management, preparedness of healthcare facilities and effective risk communication,” he said.

On a recent issue involving a food premises in Negeri Sembilan allegedly washing leftover food to be cooked and resold, Dr Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry would take firm enforcement action, including the issuance of compounds and penalties against those exposing the public to serious risks.

“I would like to remind all operators to comply with the regulations that have been set. We have repeatedly issued reminders in the past. This time, firm, decisive and conclusive action will be taken against those who fail to comply, as such actions directly endanger public health and the well-being of the people,” he said.

He said the ministry had consistently prioritised food quality and safety through a range of initiatives, including the Clean, Healthy and Safe (BeSS) programme, alongside ongoing enforcement measures.

“Despite the implementation of various measures, including enforcement, there remains a small number of parties who, from time to time, tarnish the industry, even as many other operators adhere strictly to regulations and take food safety seriously. This is deeply disappointing,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the restaurant in Seremban allegedly involved in the incident had been ordered to close for 14 days starting yesterday by the Negeri Sembilan State Health Department. — Bernama