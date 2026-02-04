KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A total of 744 Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) participants have purchased homes in the country under the programme as of December 31, 2025, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said participants from the top 10 countries who have purchased homes in Malaysia under the MM2H programme comprised 304 Chinese nationals, followed by Taiwan (91), Singapore (63), the United States (41), the United Kingdom (40), Hong Kong (34), Australia (29), Bangladesh (19), South Korea (15), as well as Indonesia and Japan with 14 each.

“A further 2,637 MM2H participants are still in the process of purchasing homes, including finalising sale and purchase agreements and identifying suitable home locations,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN–Dungun), who sought statistics and the latest figures on the number of homes sold to foreigners through the MM2H programme from 2023 to 2025 by country of origin, as well as the number who had obtained citizenship.

Responding to the issue of citizenship, Tiong explained that the MM2H programme has never offered citizenship or permanent resident status to participants.

Instead, he said the MM2H programme is a long-term social visit pass with multiple-entry visa facilities, allowing foreigners to reside in Malaysia for periods ranging from five to 20 years, covering four main categories: Platinum for 20 years, Gold (15 years), Silver (five years) and Special Economic Zone (10 years).

“The endorsement period for the pass for all categories is five years for each term, and participants may renew until the expiry of their respective category periods. Participants are also allowed to extend every five years if they remain interested,” he said.

Tiong said the MM2H programme is open to applicants from all over the world and is not limited to certain countries such as China or Taiwan.

He said participation from the Middle East is also allowed, although the number of MM2H applications from the region is not very large.

Accordingly, he said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will step up promotional and branding efforts for the MM2H programme in more countries, particularly in the Middle East, to expand international participation in the programme. — Bernama