KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Malaysian Prisons Department has affirmed its readiness to take departmental action against any personnel found to be involved in corruption, following the arrest of several Bintulu Prison staff by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement today, the department said it views the allegations seriously and will provide full cooperation to the MACC to facilitate investigations.

The department stressed that it fully respects the ongoing legal process and will not protect any individual proven guilty.

“Departmental action will be taken based on the outcome of investigations and relevant legal provisions.

“The Prisons Department remains committed to upholding high standards of integrity, professionalism and governance, and will not compromise on any form of misconduct,” the statement said.

The statement was issued in response to media reports on a MACC operation at Bintulu Prison and the remand of several enforcement personnel yesterday.

Earlier, it was reported that 11 enforcement agency staff in Bintulu, Sarawak were remanded for between three and five days to assist in investigations involving alleged bribes totalling RM239,000.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 40, are believed to have received bribes from inmates’ family members between 2020 and 2025 in exchange for ensuring safety and facilitating matters related to the inmates within the prison.

The department also advised the public not to speculate on the case to ensure investigations are not affected and can proceed smoothly. — Bernama