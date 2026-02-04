PARIS, Feb 4 — François-Henri Pinault may not have got as much as he wanted ‌when he sold his family’s controlling stake in Puma to China’s Anta for US$1.8 billion (RM7.1 billion) last week. But, according to two sources close to the matter, the deal came with a deal-sealing sweetener: an “anti-embarrassment” clause.

While Anta’s ‍offer of €35 (RM162) per share in cash for the 29 per cent stake initially received a cool reception from Pinault’s family ‌business, Artemis, one of the sources said, the Hong Kong-listed company then committed to paying more if a higher offer emerged.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange filings show that Anta agreed to pay Artemis an additional amount, calculated under a formula, if anyone makes a bid to buy more Puma shares or ‍takes the iconic German firm private within 15 months of the deal closing.

That meant Artemis would not need to hold out for a higher price and will still share any near-term upside if a higher offer emerges later, the sources, who declined to be identified because the matter remains private, told Reuters.

And the clause ultimately helped Anta clinch the deal for one of the world’s largest sportswear manufacturers, ending what Pinault had once declared a “perfect fit” between Puma and his PPR company, which later became Kering.

Artemis and Anta declined Reuters’ requests for comment.

Following a cold initial reception, price clause narrows gap

Talks kicked off last autumn between advisers to the two sides over the stake sale after Anta had made an initial approach.

Artemis had drawn increased scrutiny from investors after it accumulated high debt across its ‍portfolio during a push to diversify ‍investments away from luxury. And Pinault was working to raise cash to lower that debt load, the sources said, as some analysts voiced concern it would hinder a difficult turnaround at Gucci, Kering’s flagship brand.

Francois-Henri Pinault, Chairman of French luxury group Kering, attends an extraordinary shareholder meeting at the company’s headquarters in Paris on September 9, 2025. — Reuters pic

Puma had also been under pressure from competitors after recent sneaker ​launches, including ⁠the Speedcat, failed to generate momentum.

Puma’s stock spent much of 2025 trading around €22 per share – less than half its value of two years prior – according to LSEG data.

But selling on the cheap was not an option. Artemis had at one point sought more than €40 per share for the stake.

Anta’s offer of €35 per share was initially viewed as too low, but differences started to narrow after the Chinese company agreed to discuss the price guarantee clause, one of the two ‌sources said.

Deal finalised in Paris last month

Ultimately, three strategic considerations drove Artemis’ decision to sell, they said. The first was the company’s preference for controlling assets rather than holding minority positions. It also wanted to reallocate capital toward ‍higher value-creating sectors. And finally, it no longer saw itself as the optimal shareholder for Puma’s next development phase under new CEO Arthur Hoeld.

Pinault ‌had previously said ‍the Puma stake was non-strategic.

“This disposal is consistent with the ongoing strategy implemented by Artemis to focus on controlled assets and to redeploy its resources towards ‍new value-creating sectors,” the company said in a statement last week.

Pinault and Anta Chairman Ding Shizhong, who had previously met after Anta made an ‍initial approach, finalised the deal in Paris in early January, the second person said.

Anta ⁠said last week that it did not ‍plan to make an offer for the whole of Puma. — Reuters