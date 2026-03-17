KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Three individuals accused of making statements that sparked provocative debate over religious and racial issues arrived at separate courts this morning to face charges.

They are independent preacher Zamri Vinoth at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, activist D. Arumugam, also known as Arun Dorasamy, at the Jawi Magistrates’ Court in Penang, and e-hailing driver P. Mahendra Bhoopaty at the Seremban Magistrates’ Court in Negeri Sembilan.

Zamri, dressed in a blue suit, arrived at the Kuala Lumpur court at 9.10 am. A check of the court system showed that the charge against him will be read before Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan.

Meanwhile, Arun, wearing a dark-coloured suit, arrived at court at 8.15 am. Several individuals believed to be present to show support for him were also seen at the courthouse.

Mahendra Bhoopaty arrived at the Seremban court at about 8 am.

All of them are expected to be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making a statement conducing to public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public. — Bernama