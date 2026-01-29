KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A total of 12 road intersections around the capital will be closed and diverted in stages starting tomorrow until Tuesday to facilitate the chariot procession in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration on Feb 1.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the closures and diversions will begin at 9 pm from the Sri Maha Mariamman Dhevasthanam Temple on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee here, heading towards the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor.

He said the intersections involved include Jalan Leboh Ampang/Jalan Perak, Jalan Tun Perak/Jalan Pudu, Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock/Jalan Sultan, Jalan Sultan/Jalan Hang Jebat, Jalan Sultan/Jalan Petaling and Jalan Sultan/Jalan Panggung.

Also affected by the closures and diversions are the intersections of Jalan Sultan/Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, Jalan Hang Kasturi/Jalan Sultan Mohamed, Jalan Munshi Abdullah/Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Dang Wangi/Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut/Jalan Dang Wangi and Jalan Raja Laut/Jalan Sultan Ismail.

“The return movement will begin at 3 pm on Feb 2 and is expected to arrive at around 4 am on Feb 3,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, Mohd Zamzuri advised the public to plan their journeys in advance, use suitable alternative routes and extend full cooperation to traffic police personnel on duty.

“Compliance with instructions is crucial to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all parties,” he said. — Bernama