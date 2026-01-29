BANGI, Jan 29 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting targeted screening of travellers arriving in Malaysia from high-risk countries, particularly India and Bangladesh, as an initial measure to strengthen the country’s preparedness against the potential spread of the Nipah virus.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the measures are being implemented at all international entry points nationwide, with body temperature scanning systems continuously activated to detect early symptoms, such as fever, among travellers.

“We are focusing on travellers arriving from India and Bangladesh, as these are among the high-risk countries, and it is important that targeted screening has been initiated.

“There are no special routes for these travellers. However, if indicators, such as fever, are detected, they will be referred for further assessment. We remain on high alert, and screening continues to be carried out at all entry points,” he told reporters after launching the RHB-IJN Heart Health Screening Mobile Unit, here, today.

Dzulkefly said the approach was in line with current practices adopted by most countries, with screening measures adjusted according to ongoing risk assessments.

He added that the MOH remained in close contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure that the control measures implemented were appropriate, and aligned with the latest developments at the international level.

Meanwhile, on the RHB-IJN Mobile Unit, Dzulkefly said the initiative was a collaboration between RHB and the National Heart Institute (IJN), aimed at providing early heart disease screening services to the community.

He said under the collaboration, RHB supplied a new Volvo Prime Mover unit, while IJN provides a screening trailer equipped with advanced cardiac diagnostic equipment.

“When these two elements are combined, they form the RHB-IJN Mobile Unit, which brings sophisticated clinical technology directly to people’s doorsteps. Facilities such as electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiography (ECHO) are now available, free of charge, to rural communities who may otherwise face difficulties accessing specialist hospitals,” he said.

Dzulkefly added that under the three-year strategic partnership, the RHB-IJN Mobile Unit is expected to operate in at least 12 locations nationwide each year, benefiting more than 4,000 people. — Bernama