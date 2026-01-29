PUTRAJAYA Jan 29 — The inclusion of co-payments under the proposed Malaysia Health Insurance Transformation (MHIT) base plan is intended to curb rising healthcare costs while promoting price transparency, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Responding to a supplementary question from Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong, Amir Hamzah said the policy was still being refined through engagement with stakeholders.

“In the product we are currently developing as a starting point, one of the ways we are looking at controlling rising costs is by introducing the concept of co-payment,” he said during the minister’s question time.

Khoo was asking whether the government would consider concerns raised by analysts over deductions and co-payments before the plan’s full rollout in 2027.

“This co-payment is not intended to require high payments, but rather to ensure price transparency, and for those who subscribe to insurance to also take responsibility for controlling the cost of healthcare services provided.

“With this mechanism in place, cost control on both the recipient and provider sides will be improved. We also continue to welcome suggestions and feedback from the public,” the Senator added.

Amir Hamzah said that the government remained open to feedback from the public and stakeholders as the MHIT framework continues to be developed.

A pilot project for the MHIT base plan is scheduled to begin in June this year, with the aim of testing public acceptance of the proposed model.

“Based on focus group discussions conducted so far, we have seen encouraging responses from the target groups identified,” Amir Hamzah said.

Amir Hamzah said the government was also exploring ways to simplify payments for the MHIT base plan, including the possible use of existing mechanisms under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

He said EPF members are already allowed to use funds from Account Two, also known as the Sejahtera Account, through the i-Lindung platform, which provides coverage for critical illnesses.

“We are still in discussions with the EPF to determine whether the concept underpinning this basic insurance can be accepted as part of the products eligible for withdrawals,” he said.