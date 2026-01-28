KOTA KINABALU, Jan 28 — Sabah Electricity has announced the provision of a 2.5 per cent electricity rebate to eligible consumers as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to ease the cost-of-living burden and ensure the continued welfare of its customers.

The rebate will benefit 661,774 Sabah Electricity customers across Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the total rebate, amounting to RM10.4 million, will be credited directly into registered customers’ electricity bill accounts in stages, beginning January this year.

“This rebate is provided to consumers under the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024, Licensee Supply Regulations 2024 Regulation (5)(1), which requires Sabah Electricity to pay 2.5 per cent interest on cash deposits in January each year,” he said in a media statement on Tuesday.

He added that this initiative reflects Sabah Electricity’s commitment to balancing the company’s financial sustainability with the interests of consumers, particularly amid the current economic climate.

Mohd Yaakob said the security deposit is calculated based on two months of electricity usage, determined from the average of the most recent six months, and is reviewed every six months.

Any increase in the deposit will only be imposed if there is an increase in consumption compared to the existing deposit.

However, if the average consumption is lower than the existing deposit, the excess amount may be refunded to consumers upon request through a rebate credited to their electricity bill.

Sabah Electricity also encourages consumers to practise energy-efficient usage and to take advantage of electricity consumption monitoring facilities available through the company’s official portal and mobile application to help manage electricity expenses more effectively.

Consumers seeking further information may visit the nearest Sabah Electricity office or contact the Customer Service Hotline at 15444 or 088-515000.

In addition, the Sabah Electricity mobile application can be downloaded on smartphones to receive the latest updates on the company’s services. — Daily Express