JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 28 — A bush fire near Al Mahabah Mosque in Taman Bukit Mewah here yesterday destroyed 18 vehicles.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call at 1.32 pm, prompting the dispatch of a team from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station.

Fire engines arrived at 1.45 pm to find a bush fire covering about 0.372 hectares that had spread to nearby vehicles.

Several vehicles, including a Hyundai Atos, Perodua Kancil, Naza Ria, Proton Perdana, Proton Savvy, Perodua Kelisa, a van and a Proton Saga FLX, suffered about 80 per cent damage, while five others could not be identified.

Several more vehicles, including a Proton Saga, BMW E60, Proton Inspira and a Perodua Kelisa, sustained minor damage of about five per cent.

The fire was brought under control at 2.37 pm and fully extinguished by 5.20 pm. The operation involved nine personnel using water from nearby hydrants and fire pumps.

No casualties were reported. — Bernama