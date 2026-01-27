PUTRAJAYA, Jan 27 (Bernama) -- The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra), previously under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), has now been transferred to the Human Resource Ministry (Kesuma).

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the Cabinet had recently approved the transfer.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet for entrusting KESUMA with this important responsibility.

“Kesuma will carry out this responsibility to the best of its ability,” he said at the signing and handover ceremony for the Dharma Madani Kesuma programme notification letters here today.

According to Kesuma, the transfer aims to ensure that the planning, implementation and monitoring of initiatives for the Malaysian Indian community are conducted in a more organised, integrated and effective manner, in line with the country’s human capital development framework under the Madani Government.

Mitra, originally known as the Socioeconomic Development of the Indian Community (SEDIC), is a special unit addressing the aspect of socio-economic development of Indian community in Malaysia.

Among the major tasks of Mitra is to identify current issues and challenges affecting the Indian community, implement socio-economic development initiatives and coordinate cooperation between the government and the private sector towards the development of the Indian community in general.

Ramanan told a press conference later that no conflict would arise from placing Mitra under Kesuma, provided governance and regulatory requirements are observed.

“We will follow through on the programmes we plan to implement as well as those already announced. As long as proper governance is observed and programme conditions are met, there will be no conflicts. I can assure you of that,” he said.

At the ceremony, Ramanan handed over the first phase of the Dharma Madani Programme assistance to 155 temples, with each receiving RM20,000, totalling RM3.1 million. — Bernama