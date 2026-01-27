KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has busted a ketum juice processing and packaging operation with the arrest of six individuals during a raid at a residential premises in Rawang, Selangor, last Thursday.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said that in the raid, conducted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) of the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD), police also seized 1,215.6 litres of ketum juice.

“Also seized were 20 kilogrammes of ketum leaves, as well as various processing equipment valued at RM21,060, believed to be intended for distribution around the Klang Valley.

“In addition, police also seized a Toyota Hiace vehicle which was parked in front of the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said checks found that all six suspects - a local man, three foreign men and two foreign women, aged between 21 and 38 - had no previous criminal records, while initial urine screening results were negative.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days until Jan 29 to assist in investigations under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

He also called on the public to continue providing information related to criminal activities to assist police in the ongoing crackdown. — Bernama