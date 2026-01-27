KOTA TINGGI, Jan 27 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) has arrested a palm oil processing mill manager to assist in investigations into a pollution incident at a stretch of Sungai Johor in Kampung Orang Asli Sayong Pinang here last Sunday.

The department has also ordered the immediate suspension of the mill’s operations in Layang-Layang, Kluang.

Johor DoE director Mohd Famey Yusoff said the arrest and suspension were carried out under Section 37© of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to allow for a thorough investigation before the case is brought to court.

He said the department took a serious view of the incident after receiving a complaint from village representatives over river water that had turned dark.

“A team of enforcement officers was immediately deployed to the location, where a thorough investigation was conducted. This included expanding the inspection radius and tracking along the riverbed.

“Investigations found that the source of the pollution was suspected to be from a palm oil processing mill operating in the Layang-Layang area,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Famey said a technical inspection at the premises also found serious violations, with the wastewater effluent treatment system failing to function properly.

“Investigations found that the furrow structure (effluent channel) at the premises had broken, causing raw effluent to escape and flow directly into the water source,” he said, adding that this was believed to be the cause of the river pollution.

He said the Johor DoE has also imposed a stop-work order under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 on the premises involved.

In addition, the mill’s operating licence has been suspended until improvement works are fully implemented to ensure compliance with environmental regulations, he added.

“Johor DoE will not compromise on any environmental wrongdoing and relevant industries are always reminded to fully comply with the provisions under the law.

“Neglect in managing industrial waste not only damages a river’s ecosystem, but also negatively impacts the quality of life of surrounding communities,” he said.