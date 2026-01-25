ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 25 — Police have successfully solved the extortion case of an Indian man who was abducted from a hotel in Gelang Patah here on Tuesday, in 24 hours.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M Kumarasan said his department received a report from the victim’s compatriot at about 11.08 pm on Monday, that his friend had been abducted by unknown individuals.

He said the complainant was then contacted by a suspect who demanded a payment of RM5,000 for the release of the 46-year-old victim.

“Acting on information, a police team managed to track down and rescue the victim in Gelang Patah at about 12.15 am on Tuesday.

“Next, we arrested a local man and a woman aged between 26 and 32 in Permas Jaya here at 1 am, the same day,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kumarasan said the suspects involved had criminal and drug records, while urine screening tests found that both of them tested positive for syabu.

He said a car, three mobile phones, jewellery along with receipts, a laptop, a ‘cybernetic technologies’ card, a bag and several documents were also seized.

“The results of the investigation found that the victim was tricked and blackmailed by three suspects consisting of two men and a local woman and one suspect is still at large.

“Both suspects have been remanded for six days until Jan 25 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code while another local male suspect is being tracked down to assist in the investigation.

“Members of the public with information can contact senior investigating officer ASP Mohd Ezwady Mat Lajis at 016-6833692 or 07-5113622 and the hotline at 07-5114486,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 363 and Section 384 of the Penal Code. —Bernama