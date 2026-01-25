ARAU, Jan 25 — Malaysia needs “Future-Oriented” Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates who not only wait for jobs but also create value, aligning with the country’s efforts to strengthen the MADANI Economy Framework and the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13).

Department of Skills Development deputy director-general (Operations and Management) Dalila Sharingat said they must not only know “How To Operate,” but also know “How To Improve,” and are not just able to use the system but are also capable of questioning, improving and innovating it.

“TVET is not just a producer of workers, but TVET is a catalyst for national productivity. TVET is not just about skills certification, but TVET is a ticket to social mobility. TVET is not just technical training, but it is the foundation of economic competitiveness,” she said.

Dalila said this during the opening ceremony of the Northern TVET Convocation Series 2024/2025 at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) here yesterday.

At the ceremony, a total of 126 graduates received their certificates and diplomas, comprising Malaysian Skills Certificates (SKM), Malaysian Skills Diplomas (DKM), Malaysian Advanced Skills Diplomas (DLKM) and instructor certificates from various fields.

Meanwhile, she invited the graduates to continue their lifelong learning.

“The SKM is just the beginning. You still have a long journey. You can pursue the Malaysian Skills Diploma (DKM) route, a Bachelor’s degree through the MQA (Malaysian Qualifications Agency’s) route, an international route, Professional Certification or Micro-Credentials,” she added. — Bernama