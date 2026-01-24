KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student drowned while swimming with nine friends at the Tasik Puteri waterfall in Dungun this morning.

The incident was reported by Berita Harian, which said the victim was identified as 19‑year‑old Amirul Danish Zamri, a first‑year Mechanical Engineering student from Kampung Seberang Pintasan.

“The victim is believed to have drowned suddenly before his friends contacted the fire department at about 11.18am,” said Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Izzuddin Mahmood.

He said a team of 10 firefighters from the AMBS station and two members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from Kuala Berang were deployed to the scene.

Rescuers found the victim at 12.42pm after PPDA divers began their first descent.

Mohd Izzuddin said the body was located at the bottom of the waterfall at an estimated depth of seven metres.

He said the remains were handed over to the police and sent to the Forensic Unit of Dungun Hospital for further procedures.