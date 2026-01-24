KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — A total of 55.16 per cent, or 7,455 voters, have cast their ballots in the Lamag state by-election as of 3pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

By polling district, Lamag recorded the highest voter turnout at 66.61 per cent, followed by Balat (59.35 per cent), Buang Sayang (57.31 per cent), Bukit Garam (56.14 per cent), Usaha Jaya (54.66 per cent) and Kota Kinabatangan (52.94 per cent).

All nine polling centres, comprising 30 polling stations or streams, opened at 7.30am today, allowing 13,515 registered voters to fulfil their civic duty in electing a new representative.

The polling centres will close in stages from noon to 5.30pm in accordance with the designated voting times.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election sees a three-cornered contest involving Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag seat is a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, of BN on December 5 last year. — Bernama