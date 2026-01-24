KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Perlis government is working toward what it describes as a win‑win resolution to the legal dispute involving State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rus’sele Eizan and three former PAS assemblymen.

Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah told the New Straits Times he hopes PAS leadership will help facilitate a settlement that preserves political stability and serves the public interest.

He said he believes the matter can be resolved through a conciliatory approach, adding that “I suggest that the three be accepted back as assemblymen, even as independents, because they still hold the mandate and rights as elected representatives to care for their constituents.”

Abu Bakar proposed a meeting between the Speaker and the three assemblymen to explore a mutually acceptable solution.

He said the ongoing dispute has created uncertainty for residents in the affected constituencies, particularly regarding access to assistance and welfare services.

Abu Bakar said he will set up Menteri Besar service centres in the three areas if the proposed settlement cannot be implemented.

He said the suggestion has been conveyed to Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin and is expected to be raised at the PAS Syura Council.

On January 2, Guar Sanji assemblyman Mohd Ridzuan Hashim, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail of Bintong and Saad Seman of Chuping filed an originating summons to challenge the Speaker’s declaration that their seats were vacant.

The three lost their positions after PAS terminated their memberships over their involvement in the Perlis political crisis.

Abu Bakar said the state government is not providing legal representation to the Speaker but noted that Rus’sele receives allocations provided under the state constitution.