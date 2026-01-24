KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A police corporal was seriously injured and his wife killed after their motorcycle collided with a car along Jalan Rasah in Seremban yesterday afternoon.

According to Berita Harian, Seremban district police chief Asst Comm Azahar Abdul Rahim said the 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJ) while receiving treatment following the 3.30pm crash.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident involved a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle and a Proton Persona on Jalan Rasah.

“At the time, the 38-year-old driver and his wife were travelling from Jalan Rasah towards Sikamat.

“He was in the right lane and is believed to have moved into the left lane to turn into a junction.

“The motorcyclist coming from behind was unable to avoid the vehicle and struck its left side,” he said.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old corporal attached to the Negri Sembilan Contingent Police Headquarters, sustained serious injuries and was taken to HTJ for further treatment.

The victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Rembau for a post-mortem examination.

Police have urged witnesses to contact Inspector G. Sankar at 014-6000353 or head to the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.