PENAMPANG, Jan 24 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has reaffirmed its full support for the Madani Government and its commitment to provide strong backing to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the Lamag and Kinabatangan by-elections today.

PBS acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the party will work closely and comprehensively with the BN machinery to ensure victory for the BN candidates and to retain both seats.

“PBS remains consistent in its political stance and will extend full support to the BN candidates in the Lamag state and Kinabatangan parliamentary by elections.

“This cooperation aligns with the spirit of political stability and support for the Madani Government,” he said after chairing the first PBS Supreme Council meeting for 2026 at the party headquarters here.

Joachim also stressed that PBS will not compromise on any actions that go against party decisions.

“Should any member defy or act contrary to party directives, the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

According to him, the meeting also discussed several strategic directions and the party’s way forward in strengthening PBS’s role as a relevant local party that continues to champion the interests of the people of Sabah.

“PBS will continue to play a constructive role in both state and federal political landscapes and to strengthen cooperation within the coalition for the stability and progress of Sabah,” he said. — The Borneo Post