KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that society will continue to appreciate the works and contributions of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee, a national treasure, in the country’s entertainment industry.

Anwar said that P. Ramlee’s works are not just for entertainment but also reflect the values, culture, and artistic identity of the nation.

He added that P. Ramlee also taught the importance of creativity and dedication in artistic work, while inspiring everyone.

“Last night, I had the opportunity to watch the P. Ramlee ‘Madu Tiga’ Live Concert at the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), conducted by the talented Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, alongside his dedicated and professional team, who delivered an impressive musical performance.”

“May the current generation continue to appreciate and preserve this artistic heritage and remember the late P. Ramlee’s contributions to the country’s entertainment industry,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The P. Ramlee ‘Madu Tiga’ Live Concert, which started yesterday, will run for two days at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, KLCC. It features a screening of the classic comedy film Madu Tiga, accompanied by a ‘live’ music performance.

This marks the second time MPO has accompanied a local film screening ‘live’, after the screening of OlaBola in 2017. — Bernama