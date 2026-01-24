KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — Some 10.57 per cent, or 1,429 voters, have cast their ballots in the Lamag state by-election as of 9am, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Lamag led voter turnout with 21.79 per cent, followed by Balat (21.07 per cent), Buang Sayang (11.93 per cent), Bukit Garam (10.70 per cent), Kota Kinabatangan (9.57 per cent) and Usaha Jaya (7.23 per cent).

All nine polling centres, comprising 30 streams, opened at 7.30am this morning, allowing 13,515 registered voters to exercise their right to elect a new representative.

Polling centres will remain open until 5.30 pm and will be closed in stages from 1pm to 5.30pm according to set voting times.

Voting has so far proceeded under favourable weather conditions, with the EC targeting a turnout of over 65 per cent for the by-election.

The tallying of votes will take place at Dewan Sri Lamag, with official results expected to be announced at 10pm.

The Lamag state by-election, a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek of Warisan, is being held concurrently with the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, which features a three-cornered contest between Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent).

Both by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on December 5 last year. — Bernama