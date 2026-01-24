KUANTAN, Jan 24 — A businessman lost over RM277,000 after falling victim to a WhatsApp investment scam.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 52-year-old victim was first contacted by a woman offering him a high-return, short-term investment opportunity.

The man initially invested RM1,000 and RM70,000, receiving small returns of RM175 and RM12,300 as supposed profits.

“Those returns were reinvested, and the victim was later persuaded to commit larger sums,” Yahaya explained.

Between January 8 and 12, the victim made multiple transfers into three different bank accounts, using his personal savings, business income, and loans obtained from his wife and acquaintances.

However, no further returns materialised. After being given repeated excuses, the man realised he had been cheated.

He lodged a police report at the Jerantut district police headquarters yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama