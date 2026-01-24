KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — MIC will hold a meeting to decide on its formal entry into Perikatan Nasional (PN), party president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said today.

He made the remarks when responding to reports that PN had already approved MIC’s application to join the coalition, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

“I will discuss the matter with the central working committee to join PN,” he said, adding, “We will meet very soon and announce the date.”

He said he would chair the meeting but did not specify when it would take place.

Former PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday that the coalition had approved MIC’s application as early as last year.

Muhyiddin said PN had been waiting for MIC to make its move after delegates at the party’s 79th annual general assembly empowered the leadership to consider leaving Barisan Nasional.

Talk of MIC exiting BN has persisted amid dissatisfaction over the party’s role and relevance within the coalition.

Several Umno leaders have rejected the speculation, and BN secretary‑general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the coalition had not received any official notification from MIC.

He said MIC remains part of BN until the party states otherwise.