KAJANG, Jan 24 — The Selangor government will introduce the First Thousand Days of Children project to better prepare children for early entry into the school system.

State Women’s Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said the initiative, to be implemented through the Selangor Women’s Career Carnival Tour Series, will begin this June in Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Gombak and Petaling.

She stressed that parents bear the responsibility of ensuring optimal early childhood development, particularly during the critical first six years of life, through proper nutrition, healthcare and a supportive environment.

“Parents are responsible for ensuring a healthy environment, adequate nutrition and appropriate exposure for their children before they enter school,” she told reporters after launching the Selangor Women’s Leadership Academy for Selangor local authority council members here today.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when launching the National Education Blueprint (RPN) 2026–2035, announced that beginning 2027, six-year-old children may be allowed to enter Year One. However, the move will not be mandatory and will be subject to parental consent.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek later clarified that the early entry policy will be implemented flexibly and will only involve children and parents who are ready.

In another development, Anfaal said the Social Welfare Department (JKM) will investigate a case involving the alleged death of a baby at a nursery branch in Bangi about three years ago, following the circulation of a video by the victim’s mother on social media.

He said the Hulu Langat JKM Hulu Langat would be instructed to look into the matter, as the nursery involved is in Bangi.

A video went viral today showing a woman calling for renewed attention to the death of her baby, which allegedly occurred at a nursery branch in Bangi on January 17, 2023. The woman later lodged a police report on February 14, the same year.

Anfaal also reminded private nursery operators in Selangor to ensure their premises comply with JKM regulations, obtain licences from local authorities (PBT) and adhere to safety requirements set by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

At the same time, she advised parents to send their children only to nurseries that are registered with JKM and verified as safe.

“Many parents are unaware that some nurseries or daycare centres that appear reputable and are heavily marketed are, in fact, not registered with JKM,” she said. — Bernama