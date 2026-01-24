KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — An elderly couple died after their two-storey home was destroyed in a late-night fire at Kampung Lausan, Batu 4 in Kudat.

The victims, a 74-year-old man and his 73-year-old wife, were found in the bedroom of the house, which firefighters said was already fully engulfed when they arrived.

Kudat Fire and Rescue Station chief Darikson Galanang said an emergency call was received at 11.58pm, prompting the deployment of 10 firefighters and a fire engine to the village, about six kilometres away.

He said the team reached the scene at 12.36am to find the non-permanent wooden structure “100 per cent” ablaze.

“Firefighting efforts were challenging due to narrow access roads, including a small bridge, as well as low-hanging electrical lines that obstructed the movement of the fire engine,” he said in a statement today.

The blaze was brought under control at 1.30am. Firefighters recovered the first victim at 2am and the second at about 3.50am.

Both bodies were handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police for further investigation.

Darikson said the cause of the fire and the estimated losses were still being determined. The operation ended at 4.47am once the site was confirmed safe.