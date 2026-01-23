KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court here today that he never obstructed investigations by the authorities involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd cases.

The former prime minister said this during re-examination by his counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, in the RM42 million civil suit filed by SRC and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, against him.

Muhammad Shafee: Now, it is important in this context to consider how the issues involving both 1MDB and SRC became public, or rather, matters of public concern.

You remained as prime minister for the next three years until May 9, 2018. Is that correct? During the period after these matters became public, were there investigations pertaining to them?

Najib: Yes.

Muhammad Shafee: During that period, did you at any time stop or obstruct those investigations?

Najib: No.

The 2021 civil suit, filed by SRC and Gandingan Mentari, seeks a declaration that Najib is liable for the RM42 million, as well as damages for knowing receipt, dishonest assistance, misfeasance in public office, and abuse of power.

The hearing before Justice Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan will continue on February 9.

At a press conference after the trial today, Muhammad Shafee clarified reports published yesterday, which claimed that Najib knew the money deposited into his bank account was not from Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad Shafee emphasised that his client continues to maintain that the RM42 million deposited into his personal bank account was a donation from a Saudi monarch.

“He (Najib) answered based on the court’s decision (regarding the earlier criminal proceedings), but based on his own knowledge, he continues to believe that all the money he received — not just the RM42 million — came from Saudi Arabia. He never said that he had abandoned this belief,” the lawyer said. — Bernama