BUTTERWORTH, Jan 24 — The implementation of the Year Four assessments under the National Education Blueprint (RPN) 2026-2035 aims to identify students’ weaknesses in reading, writing, and arithmetic at an earlier stage, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this approach is designed to enable remedial actions before students progress to secondary school, rather than waiting for Year Six assessments.

He emphasised that the policy is intended to better prepare the education system to produce a knowledgeable, skilled, and competitive generation, including in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The new national education policy (RPN) focuses on improving the quality of education for the future of our children,” he said in his speech at the launch of a new block at Seberang Jaya Hospital in Perai today.

He also addressed the proposal to introduce preschool education as early as five years old, providing an early preparation for children before they enter Year One at the age of six.

Anwar added that the government is providing free preschool facilities in schools to ensure all children receive a solid educational foundation.

He further stressed that education should not be politicised with divisive issues, but should focus on improving the quality of learning and instilling human values in a multi-ethnic society.

He said the government is committed to offering a range of educational pathways, including religious schools, international schools, and language-based streams, provided students master the Malay language and Malaysian history as the foundation for national unity.

Anwar also clarified that students from different educational systems who meet these criteria should be given opportunities to continue their studies at higher levels, including in colleges and universities.

The prime minister emphasised that this inclusive approach is crucial to ensure the education system remains fair and provides opportunities for all, while remaining grounded in national identity.

“At the same time, the education system must not only focus on technology and new skills but also cultivate individuals who possess humanitarian values, respect for other races, and an understanding of Malaysia’s cultural diversity,” he added. — Bernama