KUCHING, Jan 24 — Thinking of a secret romance? Married civil servants may want to think twice, as it could cost them not only their marriage but also their job.

An infographic shared by the Sarawak State Education Department on its Facebook page yesterday states that public officers who engage in illicit relationships may be subject to disciplinary action under Regulation 4 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 (PU(A) 395/1993).

“Such behaviour may be viewed as conduct that brings disrepute to, or tarnishes the image of, the public service,” the infographic stated.

The reminder also highlighted that the consequences are serious, with disciplinary action potentially extending to dismissal.

So for civil servants scrolling past the reminder – be loyal to your spouse and keep the drama out of the workplace (and your marriage). — The Borneo Post