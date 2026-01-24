KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — Two polling centres for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election were closed at noon today.

This was confirmed to Bernama by returning officer Dr Eddy Syaizul Rizam Abdullah.

The two centres are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Inarad in Tongod, which has two polling streams, and SK Sri Ganda in Litang, which has one polling stream.

A total of 36 polling centres with 117 polling streams opened simultaneously at 7.30 am for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and the Lamag state by-elections.

The EC said the remaining 34 centres will close in stages from 1 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election is a three-cornered contest among Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag state by-election is a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections are being held following the death of the MP, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on December 5 last year. — Bernama