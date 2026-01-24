MELAKA, Jan 24 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expects the Melaka state election to be held within the next two to 10 months.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, said that with the short time left, Umno leaders in the state face a challenging task to defend their strong performance after securing more than three-quarters of the seats in the previous state election.

“I often remind myself that achieving success is difficult, but defending success is even more difficult.

“I remind my friends in Melaka that our task now is to defend that success. I do not want this challenge to be greater than what we faced in the last state election,” he said at a programme with the Telok Mas constituents in Alai here today.

Also present was Kota Melaka Umno Division chief Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, who is also the state tourism, heritage, arts and culture committee chairman.

Meanwhile, when asked about the “Rumah Bangsa” concept that may be applied in the upcoming Melaka state election, Ahmad Zahid said the matter would be discussed with Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“Once he returns (from China), we will detail the methodology to translate the Rumah Bangsa concept in the context of the Melaka state election,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

In the 2021 Melaka state election, Barisan Nasional won 21 of the 28 seats contested. The five-year term of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly is expected to end this December. — Bernama