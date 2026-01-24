KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — A total of 43.23 per cent or 20,873 voters for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election had cast their votes as of 1pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Of the three state constituencies in Kinabatangan, Lamag recorded the highest voter turnout, with 44.50 per cent, followed by Sukau (44.32 per cent) and Kuamut (41.45 per cent).

A total of 36 polling centres with 117 polling streams for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections opened simultaneously at 7.30am today.

The polling centres will close in stages, from 1pm to 5.30pm, according to set voting times to allow the 48,282 voters to elect their new representatives.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election saw a three-cornered contest between Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar representing Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while in Lamag, it is a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections were held following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, who was also the Lamag Assemblyman, on December 5 last year. — Bernama