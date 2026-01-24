KINABATANGAN, Jan 24 — A total of 12.54 per cent, or 6,056 voters, in the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election had cast their ballots as of 9am today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

By constituency, Kuamut recorded the highest turnout at 14.61 per cent, followed by Sukau at 11.93 per cent and Lamag at 10.50 per cent.

All 36 polling centres, comprising 117 polling streams, opened at 7.30am, enabling 48,282 registered voters to exercise their right.

It said two centres will be closed at noon, with the remaining 34 closing in stages from 1pm to 5.30pm.

The voting process is taking place under favourable weather conditions, and the EC is targeting a voter turnout of more than 65 per cent for the by-election.

The tallying of votes will take place at Dewan Sri Lamag and official results are expected to be announced at 10 pm.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election is a three-cornered contest among Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent).

It is being held following the death of the MP, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on December 5 last year. — Bernama