KUCHING, Jan 24 — Sarawak’s infrastructure drive continued to gain momentum in 2025, with the Public Works Department (JKR Sarawak) recording a 97.39 per cent utilisation of its development allocation and completing eight major bridges across the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the completion of the bridges marked a significant milestone in strengthening connectivity and stimulating economic activity throughout Sarawak.

“These bridges are engineering marvels and lifelines that allow seamless travel while opening up greater economic opportunities for our people,” he said during the JKR Sarawak Grand Excellence Gala 2026 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching last night.

The bridges completed are the Marudi Bridge, Muara Lassa Bridge, Tun Taib Mahmud Bridge at Jepak, Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang Tuanku Haji Othman Bridge across Batang Rajang, Batang Saribas Bridge, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Bridge at Sungai Bintangor, Sebauh Bridge, and Lingga Bridge.

Looking ahead, Uggah, who is also the Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, expressed confidence that nine additional bridges scheduled for completion in 2026 would be successfully delivered.

He also highlighted that the Datuk Amar Juma’ani Bridge at Sungai Bintangor has earned recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records as the country’s first, tallest and longest three-legged cable-stayed bridge.

On overall development progress, Uggah revealed that JKR Sarawak constructed 1,795 kilometres of roads in 2025, connecting coastal areas to deep highland regions.

He also shared that the department’s expanded role under AP182 allows JKR to manage federal projects, reflecting confidence in its technical capability and enabling faster delivery through local expertise.

“This empowerment acknowledges our technical capability and allows us to expedite projects with local expertise, ensuring that Sarawak’s development is managed by those who know the terrain best – Sarawakians themselves,” he added.

Uggah also praised JKR Sarawak’s embrace of digital transformation, citing the establishment of a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) unit that has placed the department at the forefront of smart engineering.

“By integrating AI into project monitoring, asset management and design processes, we are able to deliver infrastructure that is faster, more sustainable and cost-effective through data-driven decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, JKR Sarawak director Datuk Cassidy Morris praised Uggah’s leadership, crediting it for the department’s achievements in 2025.

“We have seen projects completed in every corner of Sarawak, and this success is driven by strong leadership and collective commitment from the entire JKR Sarawak community,” he said.

Cassidy also reported strong financial performance, with 99.57 per cent utilisation of the operating fund and an 8.79 per cent achievement in the 2025 Balanced Scorecard, which he said reflected effective planning and execution.

At the same event, the JKR Sarawak Yearbook 2025 was launched in e-book format, marking another step forward in the department’s digitalisation efforts.

Also present were Infrastructure and Port Development deputy ministers Datuk Aidel Lariwoo and Datuk Majang Renggi, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yaw, and JKR Sarawak director Datuk Cassidy Morris. — The Borneo Post