SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — Police have received nine additional reports over allegations that a child was confined at a childcare centre here, following viral claims in recent days.

According to Harian Metro (HM), Shah Alam district police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said the new complaints bring the total number of reports to 12.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. Police are still investigating, including checks on licences, approval certificates and other matters involving the centre.

“The branch owner and the founder of the childcare centre have also been called in and their statements recorded,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that police had received three reports relating to the alleged confinement of a child. Preliminary investigations found that the boy involved is 11-year-old and is believed to have been sent to the centre since the age of five.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.