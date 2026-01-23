KANGAR, Jan 23 — PAS’ failure to name a candidate for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman post has fuelled speculation that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will remain at the helm of the coalition.

According to party insiders quoted by Utusan Malaysia, although Muhyiddin has already stepped down, PAS has yet to put forward a candidate, reinforcing the narrative that the party lacks leaders capable of heading PN.

“Previously, we were determined to lead PN and Muhyiddin had already resigned. When Bersatu handed it over, we were slow to act. In the end, we expect Muhyiddin will remain as PN chairman.

“PAS failed to move quickly on this issue and it is very disappointing,” the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Utusan also reported that the appointment of the PN chairman had become a hot topic, with PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar touted as the strongest contenders.

Last week, PAS’ top leadership — including president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Tuan Ibrahim and secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan — held a meeting with Muhyiddin, believed to be aimed at finalising the appointment of a new chairman.

The meeting, however, merely reignited speculation that the Bersatu president may stay on.