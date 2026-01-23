SHAH ALAM, Jan 23 — The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two Class C local fishing vessels for various violations during an enforcement operation in the waters off Klang, near here, on Wednesday.

Selangor Maritime director Capt Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the two vessels were detained at about 8.45am and 9.15am in the waters off Pulau Pintu Gedong.

“Upon inspection, the first vessel was manned by a tekong (skipper) and four crew members and the second vessel by a tekong and five crew members.

“All of them are Myanmar nationals aged between 24 and 50, and failed to produce any valid identification documents,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the first vessel was found to have carried out fishing activities less than 15 nautical miles from shore, employed foreigners without permission and used an expired licence.

He added that the second vessel was also found to have breached its licence conditions by employing foreigners without permission.

“All crew members and their catch weighing about 50k) were taken to the Marine Police Force Jetty in Pulau Indah,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama