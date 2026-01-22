KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The driver of the Honda Jazz involved in the crash that killed a Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) student has been charged again in the Magistrates’ Court here today, this time with stealing cash and several belongings from army personnel.

Mohd Izuddin Zakaria, 32, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after the charge was read before Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood.

He was accused of stealing RM200 in cash, a bag and several items — including a military authority card, an ATM card and a driving licence — belonging to the 29-year-old soldier at the parking lane of Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah at around 1.15pm on January 5.

Mohd Izuddin was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum seven-year jail term or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court set February 22 for mention. Prosecutor Insp Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.

On January 12, Mohd Izuddin had been charged with dangerous driving that caused the death of 25-year-old Syakirah Hanan Mazli at the Jalan Kemajuan traffic lights here at 1.55pm on January 5, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Magistrates’ Court later ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation at Hospital Permai in Johor Bahru after he was reported to have taken psychotropic medication. — Bernama