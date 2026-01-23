KINABATANGAN, Jan 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, and for the Lamag state seat, Mohd Ismail Ayob, have urged all eligible voters to turn out and exercise their civic duty at the polls tomorrow.

Both said the polls were vital to ensure the people’s voices are represented.

“I urge all voters to turn out early and cast your ballots,” Mohd Kurniawan Naim said after visiting GiatMara Kinabatangan today, with Mohd Ismail also in attendance.

The Kinabatangan and Lamag by-election campaigns wrap up today at 11.59pm.

The Kinabatangan by-election sees a three-cornered contest involving Mohd Kurniawan Naim of BN, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag state seat features a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati (Warisan).

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on December 5 last year.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts fine weather tomorrow morning, with thunderstorms in the afternoon and rain at night. — Bernama