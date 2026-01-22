KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — Two former state assemblymen charged with receiving and giving bribes totalling RM350,000 over applications for mineral exploration licences in Sabah will go on trial in June.

Sessions Court Judge Elsie Primus fixed the trial of former Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob and former Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy for June 15, 16, 18, 19, 29 and 30, and ordered that their cases be consolidated.

The matter came up for further mention today to allow the prosecution to obtain instructions from its headquarters on the proposed consolidation.

The prosecution informed the court that it was applying for both cases to be heard together, to which counsel for both accused raised no objection, and said it would be calling 40 witnesses.

Yusof and Muhammad Suryady are charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, with Yusof accused of receiving RM200,000 and Muhammad Suryady RM150,000, allegedly as inducements to facilitate applications for mineral exploration prospecting licences in Sabah. — Daily Express