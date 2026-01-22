SHAH ALAM, Jan 22 — Police have received three reports against a childcare centre (taska) here for allegedly breaching standard operating procedures (SOPs), including committing abuse.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said statements have also been recorded from an influencer who exposed the incident, and police are inspecting closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the premises of the branches involved.

“The reports were made by parents, including one of an autistic child. So far, some branches under investigation have yet to hand over their CCTV recordings, which will be seized,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, a video circulated on social media, reportedly shared by staff at a Shah Alam childcare centre, showing an autistic child confined in a storeroom, crying uncontrollably.

Another video went viral showing children at the childcare centre’s Puchong branch being made to crawl in a drain, allegedly to avoid inspection by the Social Welfare Department. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).